× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Kevin Schwartz. Kevin Schwartz

media release: Circle March 14 on your calendars! Pi Day Comedy is bringing together a hilarious lineup of comedian educators and nerds to celebrate this mathematical holiday in a colorful, eclectic show space tucked away at Hotel Indigo in downtown Madison. A great night out on the town the weekend before St. Paddy's. Be there or be square!

Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the event.

FREE CHERRY PIE for a limited number of early ticket sales.

Join us for a great night headlined by the one and only Chastity Washington:

Milwaukee comedy legend Chastity Washington has a career spanning over twenty-five years that has taken her to colleges and clubs across the country. She is an NBC Diversity Finalist and an HBO Comedy Wings winner. She has been seen on BET, Just for Laughs, and the Martha's Vineyard Comedy Fest. Chastity is a regular at the Laugh Factory Chicago, Comedians You Should Know, and has been featured at New York Comedy Club and The Grisly Pear Village/Manhattan. She has headlined at TeeHee's, Side Splitters Wesley Chapel, The Lincoln Lodge and Zanies Chicago/Rosemont, and Comedy On State in Madison. Lastly, she has opened for Tommy Davidson, Sommore, David Mann, Charlie Berens, and Roy Wood Jr. Her first stand-up special, Live at Dandy, was recently released on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

With supporting performances by Kevin Schwartz (America's Got Talent), RV (Zanies Chicago), and Sasha Rosser (Winner, Madison's Funniest Comic Competition '25).

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Purchasing tickets online is recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/750380024801454

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.