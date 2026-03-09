Pi Day Sale

media release: The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell delicious homemade pies of many varieties on Saturday, March 14, in the library lobby, from 9 a.m. to noon or sold out.

All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons. Pies are $18 each. All proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities. Pie bakers are asked to pick up a covered pie pan from the Den at the library beginning March 1 and sign their name. Donated pies should be delivered to the Den in the library on Friday, March 13, between 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. Volunteers will decorate pies with ribbons making them perfect for gift giving or as a special family treat. Come early for the best selection. For more information, please contact sueb3000@gmail.com.