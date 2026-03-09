Pi Day Sale

to

Waunakee Library 201 N. Madison St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

media release: The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell delicious homemade pies of many varieties on Saturday, March 14, in the library lobby, from 9 a.m. to noon or sold out.  

All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons.  Pies are $18 each.  All proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities. Pie bakers are asked to pick up a covered pie pan from the Den at the library beginning March 1 and sign their name. Donated pies should be delivered to the Den in the library on Friday, March 13, between 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. Volunteers will decorate pies with ribbons making them perfect for gift giving or as a special family treat.  Come early for the best selection. For more information, please contact sueb3000@gmail.com.

Info

Waunakee Library 201 N. Madison St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Fundraisers
Books, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pi Day Sale - 2026-03-14 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pi Day Sale - 2026-03-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pi Day Sale - 2026-03-14 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pi Day Sale - 2026-03-14 09:00:00 ical