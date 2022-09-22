Piano Fondue
Fireman's Park, DeForest Corner of DeForest Street and S. Durkee Street, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
media release: Join us for our Brews & Bites series that takes place at Fireman's Park. Brews & Bites features an evening of live music, yard games and more. Food vendors and beverages will be available for purchase. Brews & Bites is the perfect setting to meet up with family, friends and neighbors while enjoying a summer night in the park. A reminder to bring blankets and/chairs for seating.
If there is bad weather, please check our social media pages of Facebook and Instagram, along with the Facebook Event for up-to-date information on the status of the event.
Entertainment: Piano Fondue
Food Carts: It's Good For You, Panchos Tacos, Lily's Magical Treats, Blowin' Smoke BBQ
Presenting Sponsor: TDS Telecommunication