media release: Get ready for an unforgettable evening of high-energy entertainment with Piano Fondue, the show where music, comedy, and audience participation collide! This thrilling musical showdown features two talented pianists battling it out on grand pianos, playing your favorite songs from every genre and decade.

From classic rock anthems to pop hits, country ballads, and show tunes, no request is off-limits. The energy is electric as the pianists go head-to-head, engaging in playful banter, improvisation, and lightning-fast transitions between songs. You’ll laugh, sing along, and maybe even find yourself dancing in your seat!

But the best part? You’re part of the action! Clap, cheer, and shout out your song requests to keep the competition fierce. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just looking for an evening of fun, Dueling Pianos promises a dynamic experience that will leave you energized and wanting more.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind musical spectacle. Bring your friends, bring your voice, and prepare for a night of unforgettable memories!