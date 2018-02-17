Piano Fondue

to Google Calendar - Piano Fondue - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Piano Fondue - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Piano Fondue - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Piano Fondue - 2018-02-17 19:30:00

RSVP

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release: "A little party never killed nobody."

Calling all Dollfaces & Old Sports to join us for a Roaring '20s themed Dueling Piano night hosted by Piano Fondue.

Prohibition inspired evening of cocktails and a scrumptious dessert bar from The Heritage Tavern.

1920s attire encouraged, but not required.

Doors open at 6pm. Dueling Pianos 7:30-10:30pm.

$100 VIP ticket includes private seating with cocktail server, hosted bar, appetizer & desserts from The Heritage Tavern *very limited quantity available

$60 General Admission ticket includes a welcome drink & 2 cocktail tokens, dessert bar, dueling piano show, standing room & limited seating available.

Info
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Music
608-275-1050
RSVP
to Google Calendar - Piano Fondue - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Piano Fondue - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Piano Fondue - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Piano Fondue - 2018-02-17 19:30:00