press release: "A little party never killed nobody."

Calling all Dollfaces & Old Sports to join us for a Roaring '20s themed Dueling Piano night hosted by Piano Fondue.

Prohibition inspired evening of cocktails and a scrumptious dessert bar from The Heritage Tavern.

1920s attire encouraged, but not required.

Doors open at 6pm. Dueling Pianos 7:30-10:30pm.

$100 VIP ticket includes private seating with cocktail server, hosted bar, appetizer & desserts from The Heritage Tavern *very limited quantity available

$60 General Admission ticket includes a welcome drink & 2 cocktail tokens, dessert bar, dueling piano show, standing room & limited seating available.