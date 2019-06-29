press release: If you haven't seen a Piano Fondue show for a while, we have a new show we're doing. Digital Dueling Pianos! The pianos are the same, the players are the same, but the new energy is through the roof! The entire set list is projected for the audience to see (or they can check it on their phones), and it’s updated in real-time as new songs are added and the old ones change position! Guests are battling for the top spot, cheering on their favorite songs, and singing along to the old standards that always wind up making their way to the top!

Everything goes through our website: https://pianofondue.com/digitalsetlist/

The song lists are always live, and people can add tunes whenever they want.