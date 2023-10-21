Piano Gal Shop 10th Anniversary

press release: It’s been a decade of music for The Piano Gal Shop, located in historic downtown Sun Prairie. To celebrate this milestone, there will be an epic Halloween Costume Party on Saturday, October 21, from 5-9pm at The Angell Park Pavilion, also located in downtown Sun Prairie.

The celebration will have food, candy, DJ, dancing, games, and a costume contest with local celebrity judges Mayor Paul Esser, School Board Member Lisa Goldsberry, and owner of Twisted Grit Yoga Amy Kruchten. This is a family friendly party and is free to

the public!

https://www.facebook.com/events/974859177171823/

The Piano Gal Shop is located in scenic downtown Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Owner Marta Hansen, is a skilled piano tuner/technician and has been servicing pianos in the Sun Prairie, Madison, and surrounding areas for over 10 years. She also sells beautifully refurbished and updated pianos at affordable prices. The space also offers private lessons in piano, voice, guitar, and ukulele boasting 5 private studios spaces and 11 teachers. The retail space offers pianos, guitars, ukuleles, sheet music, and accessories and supplies for those instruments. The Piano Gal Shop is known for custom painted pianos, as well as upcycled creations on commission for clients all over the country.