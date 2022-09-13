Picket & Rally for UW Health Nurses

from the Wisconsin AFL-CIO email newsletter:

The dedicated nurses at UW Health have made the difficult decision to strike on Sept. 13-16 for quality patient care and recognition of their union. Nurses will deliver the official 10-day strike notice today. UW nurses care for us, our neighbors, our loved ones and family members during our time of need. They save lives and have been on the frontlines of the entire pandemic. The strong majority of nurses at UW Health have been calling for union recognition for nearly three years. The UW Health administration refuses to recognize their union.

As UW Health nurses prepare to strike, show your solidarity:

Go to supportUWnurses.org to send an email to the UW Health CEO and Board.

Respect the nurses’ picket line. Don’t cross it, join it! Walk beside nurses Sept. 13, 14 and 15, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Strike HQ is outside the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive in Madison.

Attend UW nurses’ big rally and march on Tuesday, Sept. 13 outside the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive in Madison. Rally starts at 4:30 p.m. and march starts at 6:00 pm.

UW nurses used to be members of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, but in 2014 management used Scott Walker’s union-busting Act 10 as an excuse to end union recognition. Since then, nurses have been calling for union recognition so they can best address a dangerous crisis of understaffing, cuts, turnover, exhaustion, and burnout, all aggravated by the pandemic.

Stand alongside UW nurses as we call for quality healthcare, good jobs and union rights for all working Wisconsinites.

In Solidarity,

Stephanie Bloomingdale, President