Picket & Rally for UW Health Nurses

media release: Event hosted by SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, South Central Federation of Labor and Madison Teachers Incorporated

Together, we'll send a powerful message to the UWHCA Board and execs that nurses can't wait any longer--we need a union NOW so we can better retain staff and advocate for ourselves, our families, our patients and our community!

Thursday, Feb. 24, 4-8 pm, with a community rally at 6 pm, across the street from the UW Health emergency room entrance at University Bay Dr. and Highland Ave., Madison.

For over two years, the UWHCA Board and administration have refused to recognize our union. Meanwhile, nurses have continued to struggle with the long term, systemic crisis at UW Health–including dangerous understaffing, harmful cuts to our benefits, unfair scheduling, high turnover and the lack of accountability from executives–which has been aggravated by the pandemic.

A strong majority of us signed cards supporting a union and presented them to the administration. So at our informational picket we will be declaring: No more excuses; No more delays; Recognize our union NOW! Our informational picket will resonate throughout our state and nation, because we are at the forefront of taking a stand for our patients and profession. Let's show our unity and solidarity in numbers too big to ignore and bring all our coworkers, families, friends and neighbors!

***Masks and social distancing are required, and free masks will be available***

To get active or for more information, talk to a member of our Nurse Organizing Committee or contact UWHealthNursesUnited@seiuhcwi.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/700691260920730/