× Expand courtesy Outlier Events A past Pickle Palooza event. Pickle Palooza

media release: Breese Stevens Field, the historic home of Forward Madison FC, has been chosen as the backdrop for the nationally sold-out Pickle Palooza Food and Drink Festival. Created by Outlier Events—the team behind viral hits like Wisconsin’s Mac and Cheese Fest and Taco and Tequila Festival—the festival is bringing its record-breaking tour to Madison from 5-10 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2026. (General admission begins at 6:30 pm, VIP/Platinum tickets are 5 pm entry).

The tour’s first stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, saw record-breaking interest and completely sold out in just three hours. Now, the event is bringing that same unforgettable experience to Madison. Packed with unique flavors, thrilling entertainment, and craft beverages in the heart of the downtown.

Event Highlights Include:

● Dill-icious Samples: Enjoy a huge variety of unique pickle-themed food samples from local vendors—ranging from deep-fried pickles to pickle pizza and more.

● Drink Sampling: Quench your thirst with numerous drink samples, including craft beers, ciders, specialty cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.

● Live Music & Entertainment: Featuring All American Throwbacks - pop punk/emo party band, a live "DJ Dilly" show, and high-energy musical performances.

● Mechanical Pickle Riding & Games: Engage in fun activities, including Pickle Eating Contests, Brine Chugging challenges, and more.

● Micro Wrestling: The country’s biggest smallest wrestling athletes to perform at their unique and high energy show at the event.

“We were blown away when our first Pickle Palooza sold out in just three hours, and we know Madison is ready to top that excitement,” said Madison Kihm, director of Outlier Events. “Breese Stevens Field is the perfect stage for this kind of energy. We can’t wait to bring thisone-of-a-kind experience to the Mad City and show Wisconsin’s pickle lovers and craft beer fans exactly why this tour is sweeping the nation!”

Pickle Palooza Food & Drink Festival is designed to be an all-inclusive experience. Every ticket includes food and drink sampling tokens, a commemorative lanyard, and a sampling cup. Platinum and VIP tickets will be available, offering exclusive early entry to beat the crowds and maximize the sampling experience.️

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Fans are encouraged to join the Priority List now for first access to tickets, entertainment announcements, and vendor updates. Fans can visit picklepaloozafoodanddrinkfest.com for more information and to sign up. For vendor inquiries or additional questions, please email admin@outliereventsgroup.com.