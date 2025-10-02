Pickleball Courts Ribbon Cutting

media release: The city of Fitchburg is proud to announce the ribbon cutting for the addition of four brand-new pickleball courts located in McGaw Park on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. The ceremony and short program will take place at McGaw Park, located at 5236 Lacy Road in Fitchburg.

Members of the public are invited to attend and join Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta in celebrating this additional recreational asset in Fitchburg. Prior to the ribbon cutting, there will be a brief program with remarks from mayor, parks commission and other community leaders, Following the ribbon cutting, attendees will be invited to explore the courts, enjoy exhibition play, and learn more about the fastest-growing sport in America.