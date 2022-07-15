media release: Verona's 1st Annual Pickleball Palooza will feature youth, beginner and intermediate player clinics, a pro exhibition match, open doubles tournament, round robin play with DJ, food trucks and more!

Friday 7/15 9am - 5pm; Saturday 7/16 9am - 4pm; Sunday 7/17 10am - 2pm, Harriet Park, Verona. Registration deadline for tournament and clinics is 7/11.

Friday Clinics $75; Saturday Events FREE; Sunday Tournament $25/team. Any proceeds will benefit the Verona Area High School Tennis team (who is running the youth clinic) and the Park and Rec department for additional pickleball programs.

Friday: Dave Weinbach Interactive Skills & Strategy Intermediate Clinic | 9-11AM ($75; RSVP); Dave Weinbach Interactive Skills & Strategy Intermediate Clinic | 1-3PM ($75; RSVP); exhibition game 4 pm.

Saturday: Youth Clinic | 9-11AM (free; RSVP); Pro-Lite Lessons | 11AM-1PM (free; RSVP); Open Play | 1-4PM (free; RSVP) plus DJ & food carts.

Sunday: Open Tournament | 10AM-2PM ($25/Team; RSVP).