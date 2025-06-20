media release: By William Inge; directed by Brenda DeVita. Runs June 20 - September 13.

A sleepy Midwestern town hums with simmering tensions, when the arrival of a provocative stranger sets it all ablaze. Among the people who dwell in Independence, two sisters are living lives that have been laid out for them like a shimmering party dress. But what if that dress doesn’t fit? Maybe they, and all of these small-town women, have dreams beyond what to wear to the 4th of July dance. It seems they’re all reaching for something just beyond their fingertips. For understanding. For escape. For something to heat their hearts – elusive treasures that can only come at a cost. A sexy, poignant and deeply human drama. Get yourself a front-row seat on the blanket. Runs June 20 - September 13.

Featuring: Tracy Michelle Arnold, Dee Dee Batteast, Sun Mee Chomet, Rasell Holt & Colleen Madden

Synopsis

It’s almost time for the annual Labor Day picnic in Independence, Kansas. But the town buzz is all about Hal – the young handyman hired by sweet Helen Potts. Her neighbor, Flo, is less than enthusiastic about having Hal in the vicinity of her daughters, Madge and Millie. When it turns out Madge’s steady guy, the steadfast Alan, is an old friend of Hal’s, Flo relents, and plans are made for Hal to stick around town more permanently. But young love may have other ideas, and hearts will be filled and broken in this play about desire, expectations and the sacrifices and settlements people make when it comes to love.

Contains adult themes & language. Contact the Box Office at 608-588-2361 for more information.