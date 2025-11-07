media release: Australia | 1975 | DCP | 107 min.

Director: Peter Weir

Cast: Rachel Roberts, Helen Morse, Jacki Weaver

On Valentine’s Day in 1900, three young women and an instructor from Appleyard College disappear during a visit to Hanging Rock, a massive volcanic formation. Adapted from a novel by Joan Lindsay, Weir’s movie traces the disappearance and the aftermath, resulting in a haunting, unsettling, and at times beautiful cinematic experience. An hypnotic study of class conflict and sexual repression in Australia during the Victorian era, Picnic at Hanging Rock will be shown in a new 4K restoration.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.