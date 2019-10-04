RSVP for Picnic in the Park

Vilas Park 702 S. Randall Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Join us on October 19 in Vilas Park for an elegant, historically-themed evening with an exquisite four-course dinner prepared by local celebrity chefs, including James Beard award winning chef, Jonny Hunter. Picnic in the Park was born when Event Essentials wanted to create a signature event to give back to the community that has supported its own growth and success. This annual event rotates from park to park, celebrating not only the beautiful spaces throughout our city, but the remarkable history behind each park.  Proceeds benefit the Madison Parks Foundation. For tickets or more information, visit: madisonpicnicinthepark.com

4 pm to 10 pm, October 19, 2019, Vilas Park, 702 S. Randall, Madison, WI 53715

$140/pp or $1,100 for table of 8. deadline: October 4, 2019

Vilas Park 702 S. Randall Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
608-266-4339
