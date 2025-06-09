Picnic & Playtime at the Park

media release: Join us this summer in the charming historic farmyard at Schumacher Farm Park for this weekly event for children and their caregivers. Every Monday from 10 AM to noon, the farmhouse, granary, and barn will be open for self-guided exploration. Kids can dig into the sandbox, wander the prairie or garden, and discover the joys of unstructured, child-led play in a beautiful outdoor setting. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with other families, build your village, and enjoy the magic of multi-age play. Most weeks, volunteers will also offer special hands-on activities to spark curiosity and creativity. Check the Facebook page for upcoming activities.

Sessions will take place rain or shine. We also encourage participants to embrace the elements - getting wet, muddy, and messy can be part of the fun! We have indoor spaces to play, dry off, wash hands, and change clothes as needed. Pack a picnic, bring your friends, and let's play the old fashioned way - freely and together.

Free and drop in! Donations are always appreciated.