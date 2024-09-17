Picnic with an Author

media release: Join Dane County Parks and local authors for this special family friendly picnic lunch series. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on and a lunch from home. After meeting the author and reading their book, there will be special activities related to the story. Each week begins at 11 am.

Cost: Free

Age: All ages welcome.

September 3: Book: "Stephanie's Big Zoo Adventure" by Brandon Maly

Location: Lussier Family Heritage Center, Lake Farm County Park

September 10: Book: "Waverly Braves the Breeze" by Samantha Cora

Location: Badger Prairie County Park Shelter

This program is supported by Verona Public Library

September 17: Book: "Good Night (Not Really): Let's Count Forward AND Backward" and "The Terrible Day (Not Really): Let's Count by Twos" by Nan Evenson

Location: Anderson Farm County Park

This event is supported by the Oregon Public Library

September 24: Book: "Big Feelings" by Elizabeth Seeliger

Location: Token Creek County Park Shelter #1