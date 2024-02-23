media release: Brazil | 2023 | DCP | 88 min. | Portuguese with English subtitles

Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho

This offbeat departure for the eclectic Kleber Mendonça Filho (Bacurau) is an essay film that explores the Brazilian director’s home city of Recife and how its architecture and seaside location have provided creative inspiration for his movies, like Neighboring Sounds and Aquarius. Mendonça Filho pays particular attention to Recife’s cinemas, and reflects on the links between these picture palaces and the history and gentrification of the city. Using home videos, clips from films, photos, and original footage, Pictures of Ghosts is a dazzlingly original new work from an important contemporary filmmaker.

