Pidgeon Pagonis

to Google Calendar - Pidgeon Pagonis - 2018-10-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pidgeon Pagonis - 2018-10-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pidgeon Pagonis - 2018-10-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Pidgeon Pagonis - 2018-10-24 19:30:00

UW DeJope Residence Hall 640 Elm Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Open House, the Gender & Sexuality Campus Center, and University Housing, bring an evening with keynote speaker, Pidgeon Pagonis.

Pidgeon (Chicago, IL) is an intersex activist, educator, and filmmaker.

They are a leader in the intersex movement's fight for bodily autonomy and justice. Their goal is to deconstruct the dangerous myths that lead to violations of intersex people's human rights, including common, irreversible medical procedures performed without consent to make bodies conform to binary sex stereotypes.

------

The Lake Mendota Room in Dejope Residence Hall is wheelchair accessible. Please contact us for any other accommodations or questions at lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or 608-265-3344.

Info
UW DeJope Residence Hall 640 Elm Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars, LGBT
608-265-3344
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pidgeon Pagonis - 2018-10-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pidgeon Pagonis - 2018-10-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pidgeon Pagonis - 2018-10-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Pidgeon Pagonis - 2018-10-24 19:30:00