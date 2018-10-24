press release: Open House, the Gender & Sexuality Campus Center, and University Housing, bring an evening with keynote speaker, Pidgeon Pagonis.

Pidgeon (Chicago, IL) is an intersex activist, educator, and filmmaker.

They are a leader in the intersex movement's fight for bodily autonomy and justice. Their goal is to deconstruct the dangerous myths that lead to violations of intersex people's human rights, including common, irreversible medical procedures performed without consent to make bodies conform to binary sex stereotypes.

------

The Lake Mendota Room in Dejope Residence Hall is wheelchair accessible. Please contact us for any other accommodations or questions at lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or 608-265-3344.