media release: The Wisconsin Bakers Association (WBA) and Madison College are excited to present the very first Pie à la Madison event on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at Madison College located at 1701 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704.

Ten local bakeries will serve samples of their very best pies in advance of the Pi Day (3.14) holiday celebrated annually on March 14th. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Baking & Decorative Arts Program at Madison College along with the Wisconsin Bakers Association and the Wisconsin Bakers Foundation.

Tickets to the event are on sale now at https://www.universe.com/pie- a-la-madison

ADVANCE TICKETS are $35 and include admission to Pie à la Madison, 10 pie samples, flavored milk samples from Prairie Farms, pie demos in the Baking Lab, a pie walk, raffles, coloring contest for kids, and the opportunity to meet Jason “The Pie Guy”.

VIP TICKETS are $50 and include everything above plus express check-in, exclusive event t-shirt, squishy pie stress reliever, and a token good for one free scoop of ice cream or a small coffee.

Vendor Line Up and Pie Flavors:

Bakehouse 23 ~ Salted Caramel Banana Cream

Elsie Mae's Sweet Shop ~ S'mores

Stella's Bakery ~ Pecan

Sweet Pea's Pies ~ Caramel Apple Crumble

Breadsmith of Appleton ~ Peach

Neat-O's Bake Shoppe ~ Blueberry

Pink Mocha Cafe ~ French Silk

Sugar River Country Bakery ~ Cherry

Norske Nook Restaurant & Bakery ~ Raspberry Cream Cheese

Papa Brunk's Bakery ~ Strawberry Rhubarb

Festival go-ers will need to purchase tickets in advance and RSVP by choosing a time to arrive for the pie tasting experience. Arrival time slots begin at 10:00 am with the last session starting at 2:00 pm. Guests are welcome to stay and enjoy their pie samples at the event. Seating will be available.

Attendees will be given a pie passport lanyard upon arrival to take to each vendor station. At each station, attendees will be given one 3 oz sample portion of pie. The passport will be checked off at each station indicating that the sample has been given out.

In addition to the pie tasting, festival-goers will enjoy flavored milk samples from Prairie Farms, pie demos in Madison College’s Baking Lab, music by Melodies n Mayhem Entertainment, a pie walk, raffles, coloring contest for kids, and the opportunity to meet Jason “The Pie Guy”. Coffee and Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream will also be available for purchase at the event.

For those wanting to sample all of the pies featured at Pie à la Madison but not attend the event a curbside pickup option is available between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 3rd. A limited number of pie sample packages are available for pre-order for Curbside Pick-Up Only for $35.

More information about Pie à la Madison can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ piealamadison.