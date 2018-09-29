Pie Party
Monona Community/Senior Center 1011 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin 53716
Sample any pie you spy, whether sweet or savory, for only $20 per family! Eat then vote for your favorites and buy whole pies for your holidays! This fundraiser supports PlayTime Productions, theater by children for children!
