Monona Community/Senior Center 1011 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Saturday, September 29, 12pm to 2:30pm, Monona Community Center

Sample any pie you spy, whether sweet or savory, for only $20 per family!  Eat then vote for your favorites and buy whole pies for your holidays!  This fundraiser supports PlayTime Productions, theater by children for children!  

