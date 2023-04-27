Pieced Together: Perspectives in Textiles and Fashion Design tours

× Expand Sarah Maughan/courtesy UW-Madison School of Human Ecology Artists in studio at UW School of Human Ecology. Artists in studio at UW School of Human Ecology.

media release: April 26-May 14, 2023 | Ruth Davis Design Gallery

Pieced Together: Perspectives in Textiles and Fashion Design is a student-curated exhibition featuring current work by undergraduates pursuing textile and fashion design degrees. Each artist and designer in this diverse group of students has been given the freedom to showcase their work in a way that authentically represents their vision. The work on view features a mixture of forms, ranging from fashion and garments to textiles and weaving; and includes digital animation and sculpture.

Throughout this exhibition, visitors will discover what inspires the hearts and minds of the next generation of creative thinkers in textiles and fashion: structure and fluidity, tradition and transition, identity and culture, the abstract and the tangible, and experiencing the world through emotion and physicality. Several works on view are also underscored with a sustainable design ethos: inspired by the natural beauty in this world, and the desire to nurture and protect it.

This exhibition is co-sponsored by the Design Studies Department.

Related Programs:

Exhibition and Studio Tour – Thursday, April 27, 4-6 pm, first come first served with limited space

Opening Reception and Live Performance – Thursday, April 27, 6-8 pm

Weaving Workshop with Hello! Loom – Saturday, April 29, noon. REGISTER HERE.

Exhibition and Studio Tour – Friday, May 12, 2-4 pm, first come first served with limited space.

Ruth Davis Design Gallery Hours: Monday-Tuesday: closed; Wednesday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 12–4 p.m.; or by appointment: cdmc@sohe.wisc.edu.