media release:  November 11 – 16, Gallery 7, Humanities Building, 7th Floor, 455 N Park St, Madison, WI

Reception: Wednesday, November 13, 4:30-6pm

The exhibition Pieces of Us is a culmination of work from participating intermediate, advanced, and graduate sculpture students.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9am-4pm

All events are free and open to the public.

