Pieces of Us
UW Humanities Building-Gallery Seven 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: November 11 – 16, Gallery 7, Humanities Building, 7th Floor, 455 N Park St, Madison, WI
Reception: Wednesday, November 13, 4:30-6pm
The exhibition Pieces of Us is a culmination of work from participating intermediate, advanced, and graduate sculpture students.
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9am-4pm
All events are free and open to the public.
