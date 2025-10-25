Pieowa: A Piece of America
Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Film Showing: PIEOWA: A PIECE OF AMERICA by Director/Videographer/Author Beth Howard celebrates the myriad ways pie is woven into Iowa’s culture, the lengths people will go to for a slice, and how this humble pastry can bake the world a better place. Q&A with Beth following the film. Pie slices will be available for sale.
