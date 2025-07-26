media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

After a lifetime of crafting finely-wrought, heart-touching songs, singer-songwriter PIERCE PETTIS feels that he’s finally found his comfort zone. “The biggest change,” he says of this point in his career “has been getting over myself and realizing this is a job and a craft. And the purpose is not fame and fortune (whatever that is) but simply doing good work.”