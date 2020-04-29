Pies for Produce

press release: Two weeks ago, Goodman Community Center wrote about the increased demand in our food pantry. You rose to the challenge with incredible generosity. Well, here’s another tasty opportunity to help us out.

On Wednesday, April 29, proceeds from all sales at Glass Nickel Pizza East (on Atwood Avenue) will go to purchase produce for the Center’s food pantry. It’s easy: No matter what or how much you order next Wednesday, you will be helping us provide more fresh produce to our community.

All orders are no contact delivery or curbside pickup. Order next Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at glassnickelpizza.com or call (608) 245-0880.