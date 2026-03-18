from the KHoRM newsletter: May 3, 7 pm (doors at 6) Pieta Brown & the Taken, suggested donation $25

The BBC called her a “self-styled poetess, folk goddess, and country waif," which is certainly accurate, but I would like to add enchanting storyteller and excellent procurer of side folk. Over the years she has brought drummer JT Bates, upright bassist Liz Draper, and guitar legend Bo Ramsey to the basement. For this show her backing band will be basement faves Erik Koskinen and bassist Josh Gravelin. Exciting!

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.