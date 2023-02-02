Pilobolus Studio Class

× Expand Beowulf Sheeha Silhouetted figures. Pilobolus

media release: The Wisconsin Union Theater's 2022-23 season continues to bring audiences opportunities to experience the avant-garde vibrancy of the performing arts with veteran dance phenomenon Pilobolus on Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. CST in Shannon Hall at Memorial Union and Imani Winds on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. CST in Collins Recital Hall at the Hamel Music Center.

What began as a class assignment by three university students is now Pilobolus, a renowned modern dance company with more than 50 years of history of traveling the globe performing more than 120 original routines.

Pilobolus’s newest program “Big Five-OH!” celebrates the rebellious dance company's 50th anniversary with reimagined and revitalized takes on many of the pieces that made Pilobolus an international pillar in dance and performing arts communities. The company has graced stages from Broadway to the Academy Awards to the Olympic Games, and, on Feb.1, the dance troupe will perform in Shannon Hall.

“Pilobolus has been an iconic part of American performance artistry since the 1970s for so many reasons, from its groundbreaking, thought-provoking choreography to its demonstration of incredible athleticism in its storytelling,” Wisconsin Union Theater Director Elizabeth Snodgrass said.

In collaboration with the UW–Madison Dance Department, the Wisconsin Union Theater invites guests to observe a free studio class by Pilobolus on Feb. 2 from 12:30-2:10 p.m. in Studio 349 at Lathrop Hall. During the workshop, guests are welcome to observe as company performers Paul Liu and Marlon Feliz guide student dancers through an improvisational warmup, movement-based problem-solving, weight-sharing techniques, and group dance-making. Guests and students will learn about the group’s creative process, signature techniques of improvisation, and collaborative choreography. Seating for guests is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

