Pine Cone Creatures

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join us in the Rooftop Clubhouse to use pine cones and a variety of materials to create pine cone animals and creatures!

Pine cones can be made into many things. Use your imaginations to make a pine cone owl, animal, bird, gnome, or anything else your mind can think of. Bring home your creature and use it to adorn your house, or even create a whole imaginary world for it!

Visitors will learn to repurpose found objects from nature into whimsical play items. They will use their imaginations, hand-eye skills, and fine motor control to create a fun play creature.

Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
