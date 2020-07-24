The Pine Travelers

press release: Thrasher Opera House introduces The 506 Sessions! Come experience the Thrasher Opera House in a whole new way. The series offers an exclusive experience for our patrons, with only 30 tickets sold for each concert and includes cocktail-style seating...with plenty of distance! With the exception of one artist, who happens to be traveling through Wisconsin in July, we are featuring artists from around our great state.

NEW VIRTUAL TICKETS. In addition to the standard in-person performance, Thrasher is also offering a new 'virtual' ticket option to allow you to enjoy the concert from the comfort of your own home! Simply purchase a ticket for the concert online, and then on the day of the show, you'll receive an email containing a private YouTube link about 1 hour before the live show begins. These shows will not be able to be viewed publicly on YouTube, only virtual ticket holders will be able to see the live show.

All in-person concerts are $35 each and all virtual concerts are $15 each. Door and bar are open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. For ticket purchase and more info, check out the web or call the office at 920-294-4279.

Lineup includes: Pine Travelers on July 24 - A new force in the American music scene, creating a melting pot of styles and sounds with live shows ranging from folk/Americana-influenced Rock, to tight funk grooves, to reverb swelling mayhem.