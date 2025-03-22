Pinhole Photography
PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Join Nick Dvoracek and PhotoMidwest for a full-day workshop learning about pinhole photography! You'll make your own pinhole camera from precut materials and photograph a 12 exposure roll of film. Then you'll develop your film in PhotoMidwest's darkroom and digitize it. Afterwards, there'll be time for show & tell. $100 ($90) for PhotoMidwest members.
Info
PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Lectures & Seminars
Arts Notices