press release: Pink Floyd, er, Pink Droyd — the North American Theatrical Tribute to Pink Floyd — will play the seminal concept album The Wall in its entirety at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Al. Ringling Theatre.

The Pink Droyd experience combines the technical musical expertise and over-the-top stage show of the original band, with lasers galore and perhaps even a flying pig prop. Pink Droyd’s shows have been called “mind-melting,” “spell-binding," “second-to-none in the tribute world” and the next-best-thing to seeing Pink Floyd in their prime. 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of The Wall’s release.

“Pink Droyd playing at the Al. is the next best thing to seeing Pink Floyd in concert — in a majestic venue that’s sure to create an unforgettable experience for everyone from die-hard fans to casual listeners and the curious alike,” says Joan Fordham, interim executive director at the Al. Ringling Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at alringling.org. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets cost $45 and box seats are $55. Tickets can also be purchased at the Al. Ringling Theatre box office at 136 4th Ave., Baraboo, WI, or by phone at 608.356.8864, during box office hours — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.