Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" 50th Anniversary

media release: Pink Floyd's iconic album 'The Dark Side of the Moon', originally released in March 1973, turns 51, and what more fitting a place to celebrate it and experience it than in a planetarium, through the music set to visuals. With the help of modern technology, the idea of a show combining breath-taking views of the solar system and beyond, played out to 42 minutes of The Dark Side of the Moon in surround sound, has been embraced by the band. NSC Creative have led the visual production efforts, working closely with Pink Floyd's long time creative collaborator Aubrey Powell from Hipgnosis.

Each song has a different theme; some futuristically looking forward and some a retro acknowledgment to Pink Floyd's visual history, all relating to a time and space experience, embracing up to the minute technology that only a planetarium can offer. A truly immersive and all-encompassing surround sound and visual treat that will transcend reality and take you way beyond the realms of 2D experience.

Tickets: $25

Shows on the evenings of Thursday, Friday and Saturday (February 29 - March 2).