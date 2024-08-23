media release: This concert is being provided to celebrate the 2024-25 Wartmann Artist Series 20th Anniversary Season.

Pink Houses is a nine piece, Wisconsin-based band that is a non-stop party of your favorite rock, pop, country, and R&B hits. The fun is in musical variety, but it’s our show that creates the “OMG, the party doesn’t stop” experience! A Pink Houses live show is a high-energy, nonstop journey through some of your favorite tunes from the 1980s to the present. We’ll bring The Party! Don’t believe us? Just watch!

Artist website: https://pinkhouses.net/

Tickets: $20 each Purchase online at www.edgertonpac.com please register if you are purchasing tickets for the first time or by phone at (608)561-6093.

Funded by the William & Joyce Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts