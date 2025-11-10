Pink Mountaintops, Wendy Schneider, Aveka Patenoogian, The Real Jaguar

× Expand Laura Pleasants Stephen McBean of Pink Mountaintops. Stephen McBean of Pink Mountaintops.

media release: Pink Mountaintops is a Canadian Rock n Roll band led my Stephen McBean. On the Boombox Boogie Tour, Stephen McBean will be playing solo + machines.

With: In the 1990s, Wendy Schneider fronted Bugatti Type 35, a Madison post-punk band that was active until the early 2000s. Wendy will play a solo set to open up the night.

and: Aveka Patenoogian, a new group blending classical, experimental and ambient.

Plus: The Real Jaguar spinning between bands.