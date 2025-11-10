Pink Mountaintops, Wendy Schneider, Aveka Patenoogian, The Real Jaguar
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Laura Pleasants
Stephen McBean of Pink Mountaintops.
Stephen McBean of Pink Mountaintops.
media release: Pink Mountaintops is a Canadian Rock n Roll band led my Stephen McBean. On the Boombox Boogie Tour, Stephen McBean will be playing solo + machines.
With: In the 1990s, Wendy Schneider fronted Bugatti Type 35, a Madison post-punk band that was active until the early 2000s. Wendy will play a solo set to open up the night.
and: Aveka Patenoogian, a new group blending classical, experimental and ambient.
Plus: The Real Jaguar spinning between bands.