Pink Out the Capitol

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release Join Planned Parenthood Advocates in a pink out at the Wisconsin state Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, June 22, to help us make a visual statement that the people of Wisconsin support safe & legal abortions in Wisconsin. Show up and wear pink!

Last Week, Gov. Tony Evers hosted a press conference calling the state legislature into a special session to repeal Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban. This session gives the legislature the chance to listen to the majority of Wisconsinites who support access to safe and legal abortions.

Politics & Activism
608-256-7549
