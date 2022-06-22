Pink Out the Capitol
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release Join Planned Parenthood Advocates in a pink out at the Wisconsin state Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, June 22, to help us make a visual statement that the people of Wisconsin support safe & legal abortions in Wisconsin. Show up and wear pink!
Last Week, Gov. Tony Evers hosted a press conference calling the state legislature into a special session to repeal Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban. This session gives the legislature the chance to listen to the majority of Wisconsinites who support access to safe and legal abortions.