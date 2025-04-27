media release: Our first ever brunch at Lola's is gonna cause a scene…welcome to Pink Pony Brunch: a Chappell Roan themed drag brunch complete with drag queens Mimi Sanchez, Ellah Maeaux, Mercedes Benzova and Loretta Love Lee…brunch “designed for a Midwest Princess” from our co-owner and Executive Chef Evan Dannells….and DJ Sarah Akawa dropping the music of Chappell Roan and friends (Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, & more)! Brunch menu to be revealed soon! Keep your eyes peeled here and our Instagram and Facebook. Your ticket is your ticket and reservation only. Food, drink and gratuity will be paid for at the event. This is a 21 and over event.

10AM & 1PM SEATINGS NOW AVAILABLE!

CLICK HERE to purchase your booth, table or bar seat! Seating Map and Info HERE.