Pinney Library Grand Opening

press release Save the date and help us celebrate the long-awaited new Pinney Library this spring! Join Library and City officials on Thursday, March 12 at 11 am for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by the opening of the public library for its first day of service; celebrate with cake, coffee and tours of the new space. Then, drop in for a full weekend of events on Grand Opening Weekend, March 14-15. During Grand Opening Weekend, visitors can take tours of the new spaces, try out new technology, learn about art installations at the new library, hear performances by local musicians, share memories of Pinney Library and the surrounding neighborhoods, and create their own one-of-a-kind souvenir. The full schedule of events will be announced in late January; sign up for email updates at madisonpubliclibrary.org/pinney