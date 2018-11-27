Pinney Library Relocation

press release: Current location to close at day end on November 30 and reopen in an interim space in early 2019 as new library is built

Madison Public Library’s Pinney Library, currently located at 204 Cottage Grove Road, will close to the public at 9pm on Friday, November 30, 2018 and reopen at an interim space at 209 Cottage Grove Road. The library is moving to an interim space as the new Pinney Library is being constructed at 516 Cottage Grove Road, which will open in the spring of 2020.

The interim library at 209 Cottage Grove Road, former site of an Ace Hardware store, is expected to open in January of 2019, with opening dependent on construction and technology installation timelines. “Multiple project delays meant that we reached the end of our lease at our current Pinney Library before the new Pinney Library was completed, leaving a significant service gap between having to vacant the current site and relocating to the new library.” said Library Director Greg Mickells. “Using the space at 209 Cottage Grove Road during that gap will help diminish the impact on the neighborhood, and allow the library to continue to provide much-needed library service in the meantime.”

Important information for Pinney Library customers during the closure:

Library Holds