press release: Timothy Bauer, from MilesPaddled.com and author of “Canoeing & Kayaking South Central Wisconsin: 60 Paddling Adventures Within 60 Miles of Madison,” will once again be at Rutabaga, discussing the ABCs of fall paddling, and giving suggestions on places to paddle. This event is free, but we are accepting donations for flood relief for Gilda’s Club in Middleton. Gilda’s Club is a cancer support community which suffered more than $1 million in damages due to the August flooding in Dane County. Local brewery, Working Draft, will provide beer and we will be serving it up in glass pints for a $10 donation. Soda will also be available. All proceeds will benefit Gilda’s Club. The presentation will start at 6pm. Join us for our first pint night, full of community support. If you are unable to attend, please consider donating directly to Gilda’s Rebuild.