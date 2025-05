Pint of Science is an international science outreach event that brings cutting-edge research to the public in a fun, accessible format—at local bars! This year’s Madison event will take place May 19-21 at Delta Beer Lab and Gamma Ray Bar, at 7 pm each night. The events are free and open to all, with engaging talks from local scientists and fun science trivia during intermissions.

Find a schedule here: https://pintofscience.us/events/madison