Pints for Pups

media release: Join us at Doundrins Distilling for a fun day of drinks, dogs, and doing good! We’re teaming up with Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin to raise money for animals in need. We’ll donate $1 from every pint sold to support their mission.

Meet adoptable dogs, chat with Underdog volunteers, and take part in a 50/50 raffle while you enjoy your favorite drinks. Every pint helps cover medical care for rescue animals right here in Dane County.

Come grab a drink and meet your new best friend!

Learn more at underdogpetrescue.org!