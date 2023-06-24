Pints for Pups

media release: Karben4 Brewing is making fetch happen on Saturday, June 24, with a special adoption event featuring Fetch Wisconsin Rescue (FWR). FWR is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of dogs found in shelters across Wisconsin.

Fetch will visit the K4 taproom with some adoptable furry friends on site! Guests can meet foster dogs and speak with Fetch staff about fostering, volunteering, and adoption opportunities.

In honor of man’s best friend, K4 will offer a special new version of Making Fetch Happen IPA. At 4% ABV, Making Fetch Happen IPA is a hoppy and highly drinkable romp through the dog park. A portion of proceeds from the sale of Making Fetch Happen IPA will support FWR. That is so fetch!