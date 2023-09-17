Pints for Pups

Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join SwBC for Pints for Pups on the Patio as Underdog Pet Rescue introduces you to affectionate dogs searching for their furrever homes. Don’t miss this fun opportunity to meet adorable adoptable animals, discover more about Underdog’s rescue efforts, and, of course, bring your friends along to savor some delicious beer while supporting the cause!

BEER RELEASE:  That’s so Wisco, Amber Ale — 5.4%: straightforward American amber ale with Cascade hops. 

