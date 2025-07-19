media release: Join us at the Vintage Brewing West to meet adoptable Underdog animals while enjoying a pint!

At Underdog Pints for Pups event, local bars and breweries donate $1/pint sold (and sometimes also apply that donation to other n/a bevs, cocktails, and more). Underdog volunteers are on hand to introduce you to adoptable dogs and puppies, and tell you more about how our organization works. We often feature a 50/50 raffle, so come ready to participate and hopefully win! All donations go to help cover the medical needs of the animals in Underdog's adoption program.

Underdog Pet Rescue and Vet Services is an all-breed companion animal rescue based out of Dane County, Wisconsin. Our mission is to find permanent homes for animals in need, and to enrich lives by strengthening the connection between animals and people through community services and outreach. Underdog has an affordable veterinary clinic at 2508 S Stoughton Rd in Madison, and is open to the public. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Learn more at underdogpetrescue.org!