Red Mouse, Pine Bluff 3738 County Highway P, Pine Bluff, Wisconsin 53528

media release: Pints & Politics on March 12!

5:30 - 8pm at the Red Mouse in Pine Bluff

Meet candidates for:

Dane County Board: Jeff Weigand (District 20), Bill Brosius (District 28)

U.S. 2nd Congressional District: Charity Barry, Andrew McKinney (representing candidate Erik Olsen)

Also featuring former Badger Institute Vice President Michael Jahr; features special address & the National Anthem by new Pints & Politics Director Rolf Lindgren (Wisco Rolf).

Also features Wisco Rolf & Hanna playing their original song A Mosquito Bit Me!

Politics & Activism
to
