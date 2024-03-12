media release: Pints & Politics on March 12!

5:30 - 8pm at the Red Mouse in Pine Bluff

Meet candidates for:

Dane County Board: Jeff Weigand (District 20), Bill Brosius (District 28)

U.S. 2nd Congressional District: Charity Barry, Andrew McKinney (representing candidate Erik Olsen)

Also featuring former Badger Institute Vice President Michael Jahr; features special address & the National Anthem by new Pints & Politics Director Rolf Lindgren (Wisco Rolf).

Also features Wisco Rolf & Hanna playing their original song A Mosquito Bit Me!