media release: Pints & Politics on March 12!
5:30 - 8pm at the Red Mouse in Pine Bluff
Meet candidates for:
Dane County Board: Jeff Weigand (District 20), Bill Brosius (District 28)
U.S. 2nd Congressional District: Charity Barry, Andrew McKinney (representing candidate Erik Olsen)
Also featuring former Badger Institute Vice President Michael Jahr; features special address & the National Anthem by new Pints & Politics Director Rolf Lindgren (Wisco Rolf).
Also features Wisco Rolf & Hanna playing their original song A Mosquito Bit Me!