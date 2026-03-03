Pints & Politics

to

Nitty Gritty - Sun Prairie 315 E. Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: Sponsored by the Republican Party of Dane County

5:00-6:00 SOCIAL HOUR

6:00 SPEECHES

Featured speakers:

Perfecto Rivera, host of Valor Latino radio show

Victor Huyke, publisher of El Conquistador newspaper

Carlos Rodriguez Lewsion, candidate for Dane County board District 2

Brian Norby, chair of Republican Party of Jefferson County

David Varnam, candidate for lieutenant governor

Live Music by Mideast Salsa Latin Dance Band

Event free

Info

Nitty Gritty - Sun Prairie 315 E. Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Politics & Activism
Music
608-279-5889
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pints & Politics - 2026-03-03 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pints & Politics - 2026-03-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pints & Politics - 2026-03-03 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pints & Politics - 2026-03-03 17:00:00 ical