Pints & Politics

media release: Sponsored by the Republican Party of Dane County

5:00-6:00 SOCIAL HOUR

6:00 SPEECHES

Featured speakers:

Perfecto Rivera, host of Valor Latino radio show

Victor Huyke, publisher of El Conquistador newspaper

Carlos Rodriguez Lewsion, candidate for Dane County board District 2

Brian Norby, chair of Republican Party of Jefferson County

David Varnam, candidate for lieutenant governor

Live Music by Mideast Salsa Latin Dance Band

Event free