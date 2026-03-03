Pints & Politics
to
Nitty Gritty - Sun Prairie 315 E. Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: Sponsored by the Republican Party of Dane County
5:00-6:00 SOCIAL HOUR
6:00 SPEECHES
Featured speakers:
Perfecto Rivera, host of Valor Latino radio show
Victor Huyke, publisher of El Conquistador newspaper
Carlos Rodriguez Lewsion, candidate for Dane County board District 2
Brian Norby, chair of Republican Party of Jefferson County
David Varnam, candidate for lieutenant governor
Live Music by Mideast Salsa Latin Dance Band
Event free