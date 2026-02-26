Pints & Puzzles

media release: Join fellow river rats at Delta Beer Lab on Tuesday, March 3 from 7 – 9 p.m. to try out our new 300 piece jigsaw puzzle, featuring a photo of the 2025 Fools’ Flotilla by Oberon Jagodinkski that was featured on the July 2025 cover of Isthmus.

Purchase your own copy of the puzzle at the event – or help assemble a community puzzle with new friends while enjoying a Delta Beer Lab brew, cocktail, or mocktail.

Your support helps us reach our goal of raising $30,000 during The Big Share, a day of online giving hosted by Community Shares of Wisconsin supporting more than 70 local nonprofits working for social and environmental justice in Wisconsin.

The last power hour of The Big Share kicks off at 8 p.m. and your donation could help River Alliance win a $1,000 prize. Your power hour gift will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000 – and enters you in a drawing to win a $200 Wisconsin Canoe Company gift certificate!

Free entry. Puzzles $25 each and there will be a free community table to join other puzzlers.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1432898138530431/

I can’t attend - can I still get a puzzle? Heck yeah! We’ve got them for sale on our website.

I love puzzles. But I don’t want to buy one, just work on one. That’s cool. We’ll have a free table where you can join in on the action and make friends with other puzzlers.

I don’t love puzzles. But I’d like to donate. Great! You can donate to your favorite causes including River Alliance through TheBigShare.org any time now through March 3.