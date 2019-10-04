Pipers in the Prairie
Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Light up the night sky with us in support of children’s environmental education!
Join us for our Pipers in the Prairie fundraising gala and harvest celebration to raise money for children’s environmental programs at ALNC!
- Complimentary Wine, Beer and Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- A hearty buffet of delicious hors d’oeurves and decadent desserts
- Captivating Celtic music by West Wind and a prairie performance by the Green Man
- Seasonally-inspired crafts for the kids
- Exciting Irish dance demonstration by Cashel Dennehy
- Pipers in the Prairie and Drummers on the Drumlin
- A spectacular Festival Fire by Prairie Restorationists
- Silent Auction – Online and Onsite
Register Online at aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org. The online silent auction opens September 5th – bid online at https://www.32auctions.com/
Adults: $75; Children (5-17): $25; Children 4 & Under: FREE