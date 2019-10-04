press release: Light up the night sky with us in support of children’s environmental education!

Join us for our Pipers in the Prairie fundraising gala and harvest celebration to raise money for children’s environmental programs at ALNC!

Complimentary Wine, Beer and Non-Alcoholic Beverages

A hearty buffet of delicious hors d’oeurves and decadent desserts

Captivating Celtic music by West Wind and a prairie performance by the Green Man

Seasonally-inspired crafts for the kids

Exciting Irish dance demonstration by Cashel Dennehy

Pipers in the Prairie and Drummers on the Drumlin

A spectacular Festival Fire by Prairie Restorationists

Silent Auction – Online and Onsite

Register Online at aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org. The online silent auction opens September 5th – bid online at https://www.32auctions.com/ pipers2019. Register today for Pipers in the Prairie to ensure your ability to bid on items at the event. This event is a fundraiser and all proceeds support children’s environmental education at ALNC.

Adults: $75; Children (5-17): $25; Children 4 & Under: FREE