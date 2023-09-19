media release: Ahoy! Wisconsin voting organizations are coming together on September 19 for a virtual National Voter Registration Day Pirate Party to empower youth voters.

Why pirate-themed? September 19 also happens to be National Talk Like a Pirate Day. To celebrate, and–more importantly–inform voters, sign up to join us from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19! Arrr you signed up yet?

What: This virtual event will include voter registration information, bite-sized volunteer actions, games, a chance to win prizes, and many bad pirate jokes.

National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy. Celebrated every September, NVRD involves volunteers and organizations from all over the country hitting the streets in a single day of coordinated field, technology, and media efforts.

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Where: Virtual! Register at bit.ly/NVRDPirateParty

Who: Co-Hosted by Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and Vote Riders